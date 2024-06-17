Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Doximity Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DOCS opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 46.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Doximity by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCS. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Doximity

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.