Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Doximity Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of DOCS opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.29.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCS. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Doximity
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Doximity
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.