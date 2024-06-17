Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 15,022 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80.

On Friday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56.

On Monday, June 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38.

On Friday, May 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

LLY stock traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $886.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $842.10 billion, a PE ratio of 131.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $892.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $785.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $719.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.