Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Sells 87,045 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $2,805,460.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,891,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,638,960.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $5,808,902.48.

On Thursday, May 16th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $1,453,252.14.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $3,416,347.08.

On Thursday, March 28th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $2,585,027.94.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.06. 1,960,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,016. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCT. Maxim Group initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,634,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth $1,731,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

