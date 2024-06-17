Insider Selling: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Sells £39,503.67 in Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £39,503.67 ($50,303.92).
McBride Stock Down 3.2 %
LON:MCB opened at GBX 120 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £208.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. McBride plc has a one year low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 129.17 ($1.64). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.19.
About McBride
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than McBride
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.