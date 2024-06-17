Insider Selling: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Sells £39,503.67 in Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £39,503.67 ($50,303.92).

McBride Stock Down 3.2 %

LON:MCB opened at GBX 120 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £208.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. McBride plc has a one year low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 129.17 ($1.64). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.19.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

