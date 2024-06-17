Insider Selling: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ODC traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.78. 21,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,747. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $479.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 19.53%.
Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ODC
About Oil-Dri Co. of America
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oil-Dri Co. of America
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.