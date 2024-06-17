Insider Selling: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ODC traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.78. 21,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,747. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $479.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

