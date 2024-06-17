Insider Selling: Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) General Counsel Sells $12,484.26 in Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Daniel T. Sweeney sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $12,484.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,912.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROP opened at $10.60 on Monday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.72). On average, equities analysts predict that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

