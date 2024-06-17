Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,332.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of REPX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.04. 101,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,514. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. Analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

