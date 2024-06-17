Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells $3,015,152.64 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $157.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.06. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

