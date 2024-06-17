Insider Selling: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) VP Sells $20,980.00 in Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) VP Craig Palleschi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SPH opened at $19.96 on Monday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPH. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 338,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 210,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

