International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Insider Sells $247,568.08 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $99.91.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.