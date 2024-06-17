Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $57.78 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.47 billion and $57.78 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.60 or 0.00014413 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00044984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,874,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,250,025 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.