Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Intevac Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Intevac stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.77.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intevac
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.