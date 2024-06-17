Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Intevac Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

About Intevac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Intevac by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 359,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intevac by 1.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Intevac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 561,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intevac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 83,958 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Intevac by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 54,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.