Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:VLT opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $10.86.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
