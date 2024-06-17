Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

