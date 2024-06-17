Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

RSPT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.85. 206,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $36.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.