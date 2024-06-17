Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 255.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,006 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 87,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Cuts Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.