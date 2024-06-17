Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.00

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 2720114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.60 ($0.24).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Invinity Energy Systems from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.11 million, a P/E ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

