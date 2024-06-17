iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.56

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.56 and last traded at $72.53, with a volume of 14158672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

