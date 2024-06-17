iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $82.36

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.36 and last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 3839199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

