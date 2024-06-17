iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.11

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 265934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $575.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 143,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

