iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.63

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.63 and last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 149646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.37.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $966 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,719,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,694 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 354,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2,656.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

