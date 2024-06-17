James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 866,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

James River Group Price Performance

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.70. 245,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. James River Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -9.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on James River Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in James River Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 415.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 336,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 271,613 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 88.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in James River Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.