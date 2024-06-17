Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Update

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 15,320,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,453,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,286 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,248,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 988,435 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,550,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,336,000 after buying an additional 493,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,247,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after buying an additional 345,448 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 1,146,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,951. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Janus International Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

