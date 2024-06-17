Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $137,231.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,790.35 or 0.99957195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012561 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005012 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00087247 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00127925 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $139,261.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.