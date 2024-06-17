JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Get JFrog alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FROG

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,984,794.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,984,794.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,648 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,765. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $22,086,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $16,661,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.