J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $164.37 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $177.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.60.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

