Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,930,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 17,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $8,035,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 484,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,410,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2,264.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 822,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,139,000 after buying an additional 787,934 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.54. 4,075,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,121,075. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

