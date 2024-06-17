Joshua Horowitz Sells 7,000 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,248,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Limbach Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $56.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $628.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 368.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

