JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Price Target to GBX 2,703

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,798 ($35.63) to GBX 2,703 ($34.42) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.11) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,036 ($38.66) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

Intermediate Capital Group Dividend Announcement

ICG opened at GBX 2,192 ($27.91) on Thursday. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 1,949.74 ($24.83) and a one year high of GBX 2,448 ($31.17).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 53.20 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

