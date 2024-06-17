JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.43 and last traded at $193.99. Approximately 1,078,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,087,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $560.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 52,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

