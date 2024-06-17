KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Update

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KALA BIO Stock Down 2.7 %

KALA BIO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. 10,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,094. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. KALA BIO has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($1.31). Analysts anticipate that KALA BIO will post -14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KALA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $45,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,641.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,271 shares of company stock valued at $68,640. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.16% of KALA BIO at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

