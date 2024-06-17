Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 775,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Kaltura
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,691,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 702,240 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 104.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 227,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kaltura Stock Up 6.6 %
KLTR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. 333,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $190.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kaltura
Kaltura Company Profile
Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kaltura
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.