Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 775,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,691,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 702,240 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 104.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 227,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura Stock Up 6.6 %

KLTR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. 333,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $190.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 142.20% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $44.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kaltura

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.