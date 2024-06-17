Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 128,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of KRT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 44,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,379. The company has a market capitalization of $570.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $30.94.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 484.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 152,207 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 95.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

