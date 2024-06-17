Karim Donnez Sells 1,700 Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) CEO Karim Donnez sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $11,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,116.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVWR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. 9,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,338. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

