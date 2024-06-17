Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ KVACW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 4,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,147. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

