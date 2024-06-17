Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Down 9.9 %
NASDAQ KVACW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 4,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,147. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
About Keen Vision Acquisition
