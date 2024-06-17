Kellanova (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.85.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

K opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,708 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $150,184,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kellanova by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Kellanova by 117.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

