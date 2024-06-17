Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in May

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,002,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 7,167,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,369.0 days.
Keyera Stock Performance
KEYUF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.05. 15,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,004. Keyera has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.
Keyera Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keyera
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.