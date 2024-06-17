Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,900 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 594,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 48.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 96.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,611. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $551.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.33.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

