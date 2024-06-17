Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. 399,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 657,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Specifically, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.