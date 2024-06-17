Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. 399,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 657,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.
Specifically, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KYMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.25.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Further Reading
