Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a hold rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $964.86.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 0.2 %

LRCX stock opened at $1,035.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $940.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $883.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $1,044.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,989 shares of company stock worth $1,904,810 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.