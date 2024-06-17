Leo Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,211 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 46,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $459.01. The company had a trading volume of 660,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.54 and a 200 day moving average of $449.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

