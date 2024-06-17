Leo Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,823 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.22. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

