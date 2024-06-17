Leo Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $102.05. 4,754,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,305. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

