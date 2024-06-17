Leo Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 15,173 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.99. 231,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,200. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

