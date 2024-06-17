Leo Wealth LLC Invests $3.70 Million in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLCH. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 8,314.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 391,700 shares during the last quarter.
Franklin FTSE China ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
FLCH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,329. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.92.
Franklin FTSE China ETF Company Profile
The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin FTSE China ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.