Leo Wealth LLC Invests $3.70 Million in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLCH. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 8,314.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 391,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE China ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE China ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FLCH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,329. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.