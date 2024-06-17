Leo Wealth LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 141,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Leo Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock remained flat at $20.50 during midday trading on Monday. 420,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

