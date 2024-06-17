Leo Wealth LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.85. 3,850,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,574. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.