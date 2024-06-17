Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Leo Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $198.25. 60,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.61 and its 200-day moving average is $179.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $198.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

