Leo Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.50. 837,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,579. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

