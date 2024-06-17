Leo Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AFL traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,402. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $89.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,978 shares of company stock worth $2,431,408. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

